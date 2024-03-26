GNPC CEO and Eugene Arhin break ground for modern football pitch in Awutu Senya

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, and the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya Constituency, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, have initiated the construction of a modern artificial football pitch at the Senya DA Basic School Park in Awutu Senya West, Central Region.



Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah emphasized GNPC's commitment to youth development by transforming vacant spaces into state-of-the-art pitches, providing young people with better opportunities to develop their skills and compete globally.



This initiative aims to enhance individual and community prospects, contributing to national development.



The project, including an inner perimeter fence and floodlights, was initiated following requests from Nenyi Kwaku Komitey III, the President of Awutu Senya Traditional Council, and Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, on behalf of the community.



This collaboration underscores GNPC's holistic support for all regions of Ghana, reflecting its dedication to fostering positive change through sports development.



During the ceremony to hand over the site plan to the contractor, Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, reiterated the corporation's commitment to the Central Region. He highlighted GNPC's impact in the region, including the award of over 2000 scholarships and the renovation of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.



Nenyi Komitey III expressed gratitude to GNPC for responding to their request for assistance and pledged the community's support for the successful completion and management of the project.



With an expected completion time of four months, this project showcases GNPC's dedication to youth development and its efforts to drive positive change through sports in Ghana.