GNPC Foundation empowers 210 Ghanaian youth with entrepreneurial skills

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has empowered 210 Ghanaian youth by providing them with entrepreneurial training and startup tools under the Skilled Artisans Project.



Beneficiaries, drawn from communities in the Eastern, Western North, and Greater Accra regions, underwent training in various skills such as steel bending, interior and exterior decoration, bead making, makeup, motor vehicle electricals, dressmaking, hairdressing, tailoring, and carpentry.



The initiative, launched by the government in 2019, aims to enhance the employability and economic independence of young people. Implemented in partnership with the ASEDA Foundation, a community-based organization, the project also facilitated the beneficiaries' participation in the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) examination, funded by the GNPC.



During a ceremony to present certificates and startup tools to the graduates, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, expressed satisfaction with the program's success.



He emphasized the foundation's commitment not only to formal education but also to enhancing the value of artisanal studies, aligning with the broader mandate of the GNPC to foster sustainable socio-economic development.



Dr. Eduah highlighted the GNPC's role in utilizing the country's oil resources to positively impact livelihoods, emphasizing the importance of stakeholders' support, including traditional authorities, the NVTI, and district assemblies.



He urged the beneficiaries to take care of their tools and utilize them effectively to empower themselves.



The Director-General of the Ghana Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, commended the female trainees who ventured into male-dominated trades. She noted that gender stereotypes often limited women to certain trades, and she encouraged them to utilize their skills and break barriers in their chosen fields.



Addressing the graduates, the President of the National House of Chiefs (NHCs), Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, advised them to make good use of their tools and be exemplary ambassadors of the GNPC.



The graduation ceremony in Accra marked a significant milestone in the lives of these young entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and tools necessary for a successful entrepreneurial journey.