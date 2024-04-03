GNPC staff angered by acting CEO's last-minute actions ahead of resignation

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

As Opoku Ahwenie Danquah, the embattled Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), approaches his final days amidst controversy, staff are enraged by his recent decisions, leading to a looming demonstration, The Herald Ghana reports.



Despite failing two Public Services Commission interviews, which almost led to his dismissal, Danquah's resignation, effective April 21, was reportedly negotiated to allow him to complete exactly two years in office.



The staff's anger stems from Danquah's recent actions, including allocating GHC4 million to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, attempting to promote his favorites to managerial positions against performance appraisals, planning to take home a new Landcruiser, and negotiating payments with contractor creditors.



The GHC4 million allocation to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and other payments, such as supporting renovations for the House of Chiefs and payments to educational institutions and individuals for medical emergencies, has raised eyebrows among staff, especially as GNPC has many creditors awaiting payment.



Danquah's alleged attempts to promote his favorites and informants to managerial positions, disregarding recommendations from performance appraisals, have further fueled staff resentment.



His strategy, reportedly in collaboration with the Board Chairman, has targeted GNPC's subsidiaries for promotions, leading to staff vows to resist such actions.



Furthermore, Danquah's actions regarding the allocation of a new Landcruiser and negotiations with creditors have added to the staff's frustration, prompting calls for the removal of the Board Chairman, Freddie Blay, for alleged complicity in the Acting CEO's actions.



Danquah's tenure, marked by confrontations with experienced management staff, has raised concerns among staff and stakeholders.