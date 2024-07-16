GPRTU predicts 10% fare increment following COPEC’s prediction

General News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Starting July 16, 2024, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has predicted a 4% increase in petroleum prices due to the cedi's depreciation against the dollar.



New retail prices are estimated at GHS14.795 per liter for petrol, GHS15.332 for diesel, and GHS16.205 per kilogram for LPG.



This hike is expected to raise transport fares by 10%, as confirmed by Abbas Ibrahim Moro, PRO for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).



The increase aims to help transport operators manage operational costs, but it raises concerns about the rising cost of living among commuters and stakeholders.