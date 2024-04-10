GPRTU to discuss proposed transport fare increase with Transport Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is set to hold a meeting with the Transport Ministry on April 10, 2024, to deliberate on proposals for a potential hike in transport fares, slated for Saturday, April 13, 2024.



The proposed fare adjustment is a response to the escalating fuel prices, according to statements from the Concerned Drivers Association and the Transport Operators of Ghana. These organizations have expressed their intent to raise fares to mitigate the impact of the surging costs.



However, David Agboado, the Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, has stated that the Union is steadfast in their proposal for a 20% fare increment as the GPRTU engages with the government.



"We are meeting with the ministry but it won’t change anything. We will still take the 20%," he said in an interview with Citi News.



"This time around, whether the minister says anything or he plays the gimmicks that he keeps playing, the transport fare will be increased. The western region has started it. Parts of even Greater Accra are taking the 20%.



"So it is very welcoming news to the drivers and we have accepted it in good faith and we will take the 20%, whether GPRTU meets with the ministry, we don’t have a problem with it," he added.