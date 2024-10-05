GPRTU urges Government to tackle illegal Mining or face strike

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: 3news

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned the government about the increasing illegal mining activities, known as "galamsey," which harm the environment and disrupt local livelihoods.



Alhaji Abass, GPRTU's PRO, stated that a strike may be necessary if the government does not take action. Meanwhile, the Coalition of Citizens Against Galamsey is holding a 3-day protest, demanding the release of 53 protesters arrested during a previous demonstration.



The protest will conclude on October 5 with a petition to the Speaker of Parliament, urging President Akufo-Addo to address the galamsey crisis.