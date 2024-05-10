GRA-SML deal: MFWA to continue pursuing full report despite rejection by presidency

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) remains resolute in its demand for access to the full KPMG report on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), despite the refusal from the Office of the President.



On Wednesday, May 8, the Office of the President declined MFWA's request for the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML contract, citing exemptions under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) ("RTI Act").



Earlier, on April 24, 2024, MFWA invoked section 18 of the RTI Act to request the report commissioned by the President. However, the response from the presidency emphasized exemptions under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, highlighting the report's integral role in the President's deliberative process.



In an interview on Citi FM, Sulemana Braimah, representing MFWA, affirmed the organization's commitment to advocacy despite potential obstacles. He outlined plans to engage the RTI commission and, if necessary, escalate the matter to the High Court if concerns remain unaddressed.



“We still have the option of going to the RTI commission and if at that point we are still unsatisfied with the decision of the commission we are at liberty to go to the high court to seek remedy for whatever we think we disagree with. So those remedies are going to be explored. As I said it is a matter of public interest,” he said.