GRA debunks auctioning COCOBOD’s agrochemicals, fertilizers, and other inputs

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has refuted recent reports suggesting the auctioning of agrochemicals, fertilizers, and other inputs due to COCOBOD's alleged failure to pay import duties.



In a statement, GRA clarified that the items, imported by COCOBOD, had temporarily stayed at the State Warehouse, leading to their inclusion in the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL).



"The facts are that in April and May 2023, some agrochemicals and other items were imported into the country by COCOBOD. These items overstayed at the State Warehouse and as a result were sent to the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL)," GRA said in the statement.



"Thereafter, the items were gazetted as the law demands. However, because the agro products are essential commodities needed for effective running of the operations of COCOBOD, they were not allocated to a different entity. As such, although the containers were under UCL, GRA carefully considered the request from COCOBOD and the key role it plays in the economy of Ghana and restored the items to them."



"COCOBOD has therefore paid the required duties on the agro chemicals. No agro product of COCOBOD has therefore been auctioned," it added



GRA therefore entreated the general public to "disregard this false publication and to verify any such information before publication."



The Authority further stated that it recognizes the contribution of COCOBOD to the development of the country and will not carry out any action that is detrimental to its operations while at the same time ensuring that the Tax laws are applied fairly