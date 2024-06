General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has donated GHC100,000 to support victims of the Ngyiresia premix fuel explosion in Sekondi-Takoradi .



The explosion occurred on May 18 which resulted in the death of six people, and left several others injured.



The donation was made to ensure the affected victims receive the needed healthcare to recover from their injuries