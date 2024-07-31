GRA launches probe into alleged bribery and smuggling at Eastern and Western borders

General News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has established a team to investigate allegations of bribery and other misconduct involving staff at the country's Eastern and Western borders.



This action follows an investigative documentary revealing the porous nature of these border areas.



Read full articleCommittee's investigation would also focus on how smugglers reportedly evaded taxes and duties, possibly with the assistance of Customs officers.



Additionally, the team will assess security vulnerabilities at the border points identified in the documentary.



The GRA expressed gratitude to Joy FM for their investigative work and assured the public that the findings and any resulting sanctions would be communicated transparently.



The GRA reiterated its commitment to its core mission of mobilizing revenue for national development.