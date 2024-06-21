GRA orders SML to resume downstream petroleum monitoring operations

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has instructed Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) to restart monitoring operations in the Downstream Petroleum sector beginning June 14, 2024.



This directive follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's orders based on the KPMG report.



In a statement dated June 12, 2024, the GRA informed Bulk Oil Distributors of this resumption.



"We wish to inform



Read full articleyou that Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) has been directed to resume its monitoring operations of the Downstream Petroleum sector with effect from 14th June 2024 in accordance with the Presidential Directives on the KPMG report," GRA said.



"SML is expected to ensure that all systems are fully operational and compliant with the relevant standards and regulations to deliver accurate, reliable and timely monitoring services to support our revenue assurance. The Bulk Oil Distributors are to cooperate to ensure a successful resumption of the monitoring exercise.," the statement added.



