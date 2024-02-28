GRA plans construction of 500-bed hospital for officers

Health News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced plans to construct a 500-bed hospital to cater to the health needs of its officers, including retired officers.



The move is aimed at addressing the health conditions of retired officers, whose health deteriorates due to aging after active service, per a Chronicle report.



At the annual get-together of the Retired Customs Officers Association (RECOA), the President of the association, Ernest Samuel Ackwerh, expressed concerns about the current medical expenses refund of one thousand Ghana Cedis for retired officers, which he described as woefully inadequate, given the current cost of seeking medical attention in Ghana.



Ackwerh suggested, “I suggest that the GRA make health insurance arrangements for us because even the increment we are calling for will be negligible.”



He also criticized the current management of contributions in support of retired officers, stating that the current executive was not handling the fund appropriately.



“We contributed to support the Retired Customs Officers Fund during our active service, however, we are not happy with how the current executive is handling the fund.”



In response, the Acting Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Bismark Kissi, who represented the Commissioner General, disclosed that the medical expenses of retired officers and their spouses would henceforth be fully taken care of.



He also revealed that the organization was making plans to construct a 500-bed hospital to address the medical concerns of officers.



Kissi further stated, “We have gone far to acquire land at Kwabenya to put up our recreational centre. We hope that this plan comes to fruition for us to gather and enjoy at our clubhouse and not be at the facilities of our sister organisations.”



Retired officers who had turned 70 and 80 years old were given a token of GH¢300 and GH¢500, respectively, in addition to citations for being alive ten and twenty years after retiring from active service.



The retirees were advised to engage in moderate exercise to remain active and avoid unhealthy habits such as junk foods, alcohol, and promiscuity.