GRA steps up to resolve port hold-up of Global Fund medical supplies

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has restated its dedication to serving its clients with honesty, equity, and compassion amidst recent difficulties encountered by businesses and healthcare facilities regarding tax and duty payments.



During a meeting with the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund to combat HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria (CCM-Ghana), Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA, Julie Essiam, emphasized this commitment.



The Global Fund, a collaborative initiative involving governments, civil society, the private sector, and affected communities, focuses on investing in programs aimed at preventing and treating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.



Earlier concerns arose when pharmaceutical products worth $45 million, procured through the Global Fund, were held at port due to outstanding charges, potentially jeopardizing the availability of essential medicines like Antiretrovirals (ARVs) and Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDTs) crucial in the fight against HIV/AIDS and malaria.



In response to the urgency and potential public health impact, Ms. Essiam convened a meeting with the CCM-Ghana on Monday, April 8, seeking to expedite a resolution for all parties involved.



Ms. Essiam explained, "It is regrettable that despite an exemption being granted for the products, outstanding third party clearance fees led to demurrage and other penalties. However, the GRA recognizes the paramount importance of prioritizing the health sector, where lives are at stake, and is therefore taking steps to ensure a swift resolution."