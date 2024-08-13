GRA to clampdown on uncustomed vehicles from October 1

General News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has launched a two-month tax amnesty program for owners of uncustomed vehicles, running from August 1 to September 30, 2024.



This initiative targets vehicles smuggled into Ghana or those that have exceeded their 90-day temporary import period without renewal.



During this period, vehicle owners can visit any customs office to settle their tax obligations without facing confiscation. After the amnesty, unregistered vehicles will face a 300% penalty and potential detention if not claimed within 30 days.



The GRA also warns against buying vehicles from unreliable sellers, as they may not have paid necessary duties.



Starting October 1, 2024, GRA will conduct nationwide road surveillance to identify and seize uncustomed vehicles.