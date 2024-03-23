GRA to reimburse wrongful e-levy charges due to internet disruptions

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Amid recent internet disruptions, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has moved to address concerns over the inadvertent imposition of E-Levy on specific electronic transactions.



The GRA clarified that the interruption in internet connectivity had affected the real-time routing of electronic transactions to the Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS), prompting the authority to take swift action to rectify the situation.



Recognizing the challenges posed by the internet outage, the GRA has implemented measures to mitigate the adverse impacts on the E-Levy collection process.



One such measure is the introduction of temporary procedures termed "Offline Transactions," which ensure that E-Levy is applied only to eligible transactions, even if there is a delay in routing due to internet disruptions.



Additionally, the GRA is committed to addressing any erroneous charges that may have occurred during this period. It acknowledges that some Charging Entities might have mistakenly deducted E-Levy for transactions exempt from such charges.



In response, the GRA is working closely with Charging Entities to expedite the identification and reimbursement of any wrongful deductions.



The GRA emphasized that Charging Entities bear the responsibility of refunding customers for any incorrectly applied E-Levy charges, following the completion of the GRA's refund processes.



Through these proactive measures, the GRA aims to ensure a smooth and equitable E-Levy collection process, notwithstanding the challenges posed by internet disruptions.



