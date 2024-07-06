GRASAG-UPSA swears in new leaders for the 2024/2025 academic year

Regional News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: upsa.edu.gh

The UPSA Chapter of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UPSA) has sworn in newly elected leaders for the next academic year.



Winfred Obimpeh Nartey is the new president, leading a team that includes Kwesi Eninfi Ofori as Vice President, Ebenezer Gabson Gakpo as General Secretary, Erica Abena Ofori-Atta as Financial Controller, Roland Quaye as Organising Secretary, and Elizabeth Amoako Boateng as Women’s Commissioner.



The new leadership promised proactive and inclusive leadership, and the Dean of the School of Graduate Studies urged them to serve with integrity and dedication.



The ceremony was attended by outgoing and incoming executives, faculty, administrators, and students.