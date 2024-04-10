GRASAG gives govt one-week ultimatum over unpaid research grants

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has issued a one-week ultimatum to the government, demanding the immediate payment of long-overdue research support grants, known as "bursaries", owed to graduate students across the country.



Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, April 10, Claudius Angsongna, President of the University of Ghana Chapter for GRASAG, expressed deep concerns over the detrimental effects of the prolonged delay in disbursing these funds.



He emphasized that the delay has significantly hindered the research activities of numerous graduate students.



Angsongna warned that if the government fails to address their grievances within the stipulated one-week period, GRASAG would have no choice but to organize nationwide demonstrations and hold further press conferences to amplify their plight.



He urged the Scholarship Secretariat to promptly resolve the issue and ensure that graduate students receive the vital financial assistance required for their research endeavors. Additionally, Angsongna called upon the government to increase funding for graduate students to adequately support their academic pursuits.



“We call on the government to increase the funding for graduate students and ensure that we’re adequately resourced. We demand a response from the government within a week, in the absence of that, we will organize nationwide demonstrations and further press conferences to highlight our grievances,” he said.