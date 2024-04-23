GRASAG president optimistic about benefits of NDC's 24-Hour economy policy

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Owusu, the National President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has expressed confidence in the potential of the 24-hour economy proposal put forth by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to revolutionize Ghana’s market dynamics.



Speaking during the presentation of the GRASAG research report on “The 24-Hour Economy,” Owusu conveyed his optimism that the policy, if implemented, could bring about significant transformation in various sectors of Ghana’s economy.



The initiative seeks to encourage selected businesses and companies to operate around the clock, aiming to bolster productivity, competitiveness, and job creation.



Owusu underscored the importance of the 24-hour economy in leveraging information technology and internet accessibility, crucial elements in today's digital age.



"Implementing a 24-hour economy will increase productivity, create jobs, and enhance service delivery, aligns with Ghana’s socio-economic objectives. It will stimulate innovations, attract foreign drive investment, foster sustainable growth and position Ghana as a global competitor," he said.



"We believe that the 24-hour economy is something that will transform the republic. We know that the former president has hinted, for us as GRASAG, it’s our prayer that when he gets the nod to become the president, he’ll consider some of these recommendations," he added.