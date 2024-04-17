GRASAG threatens nationwide protest over unpaid three-year bursary arrears

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has issued a stern warning of nationwide protests if the government fails to release their three-year accumulated bursary by the end of the second quarter.



According to Kwabena Agyapong, the GRASAG President at the University of Cape Coast, the government has neglected to pay the bursary for the academic years spanning from 2019 to 2023.



This failure, he emphasized, has had severe repercussions on the academic pursuits of postgraduate students across the nation, hindering their ability to conduct research effectively.



Mr. Agyapong called upon President Akufo-Addo to address the issue promptly, cautioning of mass demonstrations if their demands remain unmet. Additionally, concerns were raised about the Scholarship Secretariat's inefficiency in facilitating registration for first-year postgraduate students.