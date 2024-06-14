You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950296
news

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GRIDCo and ECG announce three-week interruption in power supply

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A student studying with a lantern due to a power outage A student studying with a lantern due to a power outage

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced potential load management measures for the next three weeks.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, June 13, the companies explained that this measure is necessary due to maintenance work by a Nigerian gas supplier, expected to last three weeks.

The statement noted, "The

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment