GRIDCo and ECG announce three-week interruption in power supply

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced potential load management measures for the next three weeks.



In a joint statement issued on Thursday, June 13, the companies explained that this measure is necessary due to maintenance work by a Nigerian gas supplier, expected to last three weeks.



maintenance has led to a reduction in Ghana's overall power generation capacity, possibly necessitating load management during this period." They further explained that recent power interruptions in parts of the country, experienced since June 12, are due to the decreased gas supply from Nigeria.



Apologizing for the inconvenience, GRIDCo and ECG assured the public that they are working with other stakeholders in the power sector to optimize available resources and minimize the impact of the reduced gas supply on consumers.



