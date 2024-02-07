You are here: HomeNews2024 02 07Article 1915295

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

GRIDCo resolves power outage in northern regions

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) encountered a minor disruption in power delivery affecting northern regions on February 7, 2024.

The incident, triggered by a tripped 330/161kV autotransformer at the Kintampo substation at 5:29 AM, impacted the Anwomaso-Kumasi Transmission Line, causing a system-wide disturbance.

With a rapid response and efficient fault detection, GRIDCo successfully restored the entire power infrastructure by 7:35 AM, minimizing inconvenience to customers.

GRIDCo, in a statement, acknowledged the disruption, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable electricity services across Ghana despite challenges.

Read the statement below:

