GRIDCo resolves power outage in northern regions

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) encountered a minor disruption in power delivery affecting northern regions on February 7, 2024.



The incident, triggered by a tripped 330/161kV autotransformer at the Kintampo substation at 5:29 AM, impacted the Anwomaso-Kumasi Transmission Line, causing a system-wide disturbance.



With a rapid response and efficient fault detection, GRIDCo successfully restored the entire power infrastructure by 7:35 AM, minimizing inconvenience to customers.



GRIDCo, in a statement, acknowledged the disruption, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable electricity services across Ghana despite challenges.



Read the statement below:



