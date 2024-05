Regional News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: 3news

GRIDCo has announced a power supply interruption in Akwatia Township and nearby areas due to a fire incident at the Akwatia substation.



The outage affects several towns including Oda, Kade, and Asamankese. Engineers are working to resolve the fault and restore power.



GRIDCo has apologized for the inconvenience.