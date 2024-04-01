GRNMA president reveals why over 6,000 nurses are seeking better opportunities abroad

Health News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, has disclosed that nearly 6,000 nurses and midwives have emigrated from Ghana to seek better opportunities abroad since August 2023.



Ofori-Ampofo cited inadequate compensation as a primary reason for the exodus, stating that many healthcare professionals opt for overseas positions with superior conditions of service.



Addressing concerns on the Hot Issues program on Sunday, March 31, Ofori-Ampofo highlighted the challenges faced by nurses, including the reluctance to work in rural areas due to poor living conditions.



She emphasized the urgent need for infrastructural development in the health sector, advocating for enhanced facilities rather than solely relying on drones for medical supplies.



Ofori-Ampofo underscored the importance of a coordinated effort across sectors to improve healthcare delivery, emphasizing the need for conducive environments for healthcare professionals.



Regarding the recent hike in nurses' license verification fees by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), Ofori-Ampofo noted that stakeholders have intervened, directing the NMC to suspend the implementation of the new fees following a meeting on March 26.