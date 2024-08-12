GRNMA supports member with GH¢100,000.00 to settle medical bills

Health News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has donated GH¢100,000 to Ms. Deborah Nkrumah, a nurse at the SDA Hospital in Dominase, to cover her medical expenses.



The presentation, made by Mr. Ali Zul Kifilu and Madam Cecilia Ampofo on behalf of the GRNMA Ashanti Regional Chairman, underscores the association's commitment to member welfare.



Madam Gladys Abeka, Ms. Nkrumah’s mother, expressed gratitude for the timely support.



The hospital's nurse manager encouraged all members, including students and rotation nurses, to stay connected with GRNMA to access similar support in the future.