GSA Pricing Cement Regulation 2024 will not be withdrawn – Majority Leader

General News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: GNA

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament, said the ‘Ghana Standards Authority Pricing of Cement Regulation 2024’ will not be withdrawn.



On Tuesday, Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, laid a Legislative Instrument (LI) on the Floor of Parliament to address the country’s escalating cement prices.



However, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, is said to have advised Mr Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, to withdraw the LI to address some concerns that could lead to the legislation’s defeat in court because the parent Act was against price control.



In response, Afenyo-Markin told the Parliamentary Press Corps that the Minority’s and sector players’ concerns about price regulation had been addressed prior to the laying.