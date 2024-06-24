You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953644

Source: GNA

GSS holds workshop for MPs on Ghana’s Multidimensional Poverty Index

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs held a workshop for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development on Ghana's Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and Statsbank.

The MPI shows that 24.3% of Ghanaians (7.31 million people) are multidimensionally poor, with 44% of them experiencing deep poverty.

The workshop aimed to enhance the committee's capacity to use data for effective planning and oversight.

Committee members expressed concern over the high poverty rates and urged the government to intensify efforts to eliminate poverty.

