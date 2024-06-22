GSS multidimensional poverty figures worrying – Ahafo Ano North MP

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

MP Suleman Adamu Sanid, Vice Chairman of Parliament's Local Governance Committee, has expressed concern over the 2024 Ghana Statistical Service report indicating that 7.3 million Ghanaians (24.3% of households) are multidimensionally poor, with 43.8% facing severe poverty.



The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) measures deprivations in education, health, and living standards.



Sanid highlighted the need to scrutinize why past interventions have failed and stressed the importance of engaging policymakers and researchers to address the report's economic implications. MP Benjamin Kpodo urged the government to intensify poverty alleviation efforts.