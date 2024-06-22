You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1953050

GSS multidimensional poverty figures worrying – Ahafo Ano North MP

MP Suleman Adamu Sanid, Vice Chairman of Parliament's Local Governance Committee, has expressed concern over the 2024 Ghana Statistical Service report indicating that 7.3 million Ghanaians (24.3% of households) are multidimensionally poor, with 43.8% facing severe poverty.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) measures deprivations in education, health, and living standards.

Sanid highlighted the need to scrutinize why past interventions have failed and stressed the importance of engaging policymakers and researchers to address the report's economic implications. MP Benjamin Kpodo urged the government to intensify poverty alleviation efforts.

