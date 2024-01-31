GSS report reveals 10% of young women had first sex before 15

Health News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

A report from the Ghana Statistical Service highlights that one in ten women in the country experienced their first sexual encounter before the age of 15.



The findings, part of the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey 2022, indicate that 10% of young women aged 15–24 reported early sexual activity, compared to 8% of young men. Additionally, 48% of women and 34% of men aged 18–24 had engaged in sexual activity before turning 18.



The report notes that this trend has persisted since 2014, maintaining the 10% rate after an increase from 8% in 2008.



The proportion of women reporting sexual intercourse before age 15 rose from 8% in 2008 to 11% in 2014 before stabilizing at 10% in 2022. Similarly, young men saw an increase from 4% in 2008 to 9% in 2014, remaining relatively unchanged at 8% in 2022.



Encouraging safe practices, the report emphasizes the importance of condom use during sexual intercourse to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies, prevalent among this demographic.



The report stresses that initiating sex at an early age increases the risks, and consistent condom use can mitigate these health concerns.