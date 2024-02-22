GSS reveals higher educational attainment linked to increased unemployment

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A study conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has unveiled the employment challenges in Ghana, indicating that a significant portion of educated Ghanaians, particularly those with tertiary education, struggle to find work.



The study, presented by the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, during the Ghana 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) quarter three labor statistics bulletin, revealed that almost 22.3% of individuals who experienced unemployment between January 2022 and September 2023 had completed tertiary education.



The survey, tracking unemployment spells ranging from two quarters to 21 months, found that approximately 200,000 people experienced unemployment for at least 12 months during this period.



Among the findings, it was noted that youth unemployment, particularly among those aged 15 to 35, contributed to over three-quarters of the total unemployment population of 1.85 million in the country.



The Director of Research, Statistics, and Information Management of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, George Amoah, emphasized the government's reliance on such statistics for planning and expressed the ministry's commitment to using the report for the benefit of the country, especially in ensuring decent work opportunities for the populace.



The study also highlighted the need for targeted interventions, particularly addressing the challenges faced by the educated workforce in securing employment.