GTEC approves new courses for Universities

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: CNR

Over 1000 programmes have been approved by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for study by public universities across the country.



GTEC says the programmes will help streamline the academic calendar of tertiary institutions.



Director-General of GTEC, Dr. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor explained that a new body will be established to monitor such programmes by public universities.



“We want institutions to stay in their niche, institutions should stay in their mandate areas. Institutions cannot be doing anything and everything. The system whereby you have technology institutions that are mandated to do technology-oriented programmes, but today doing Akan, Twi, Dagbani, I think should be something of the past.



“Hence, this body will ensure that you fall within your niche, the programmes must have relevance to the developmental aspirations of this country. And such programmes should not feed into saturated markets of this economy,” the Director-General of GTEC stated.