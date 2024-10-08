GTEC releases list of unaccredited study centres used by UCC, UDS and UEW

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Radio Universe





Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has listed some unaccredited centers utilized by the University of Cape Coast (UCC), University for Development Studies (UDS), and University of Education, Winneba (UEW).



GTEC, in a statement released on Thursday, October 3, emphasized that individuals who enroll in programs at these centers do so at their own risk.



The UCC has a total of 91 unaccredited study centers, which include Dreamfield International School in Sunyani, Fountainhead University College in Tema, Great Victory Academy in Bolgatanga, Holy Child College of Education in Takoradi, Holy Trinity Lutheran School in Kumasi, King Jesus School Annex in Koforidua, Kumasi Technical Institute in Kumasi, Mawuli School in Ho, and Tamale College of Education in Tamale.