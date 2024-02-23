GTEC warns private tertiary institutions to charter or risk shutdown

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Private tertiary institutions failing to comply with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) directive to obtain charters face imminent closure as the application window closes at the end of August this year.



GTEC has received 77 applications from private tertiary institutions, with 43 ready to charter and 21 scheduled for chartering within two years.



Unfortunately, some institutions are in distress and may be recommended for shutdown.



Speaking at the opening of the ninth annual general meeting of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU) at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the acting Director-General of GTEC, emphasized the importance of chartering for positioning tertiary education as a pivotal force in Ghana's economic growth.



He urged stakeholders to prioritize the chartering process.



According to a Graphic Online report, the GTEC regulations, unestablished tertiary institutions in Ghana must operate under the mentorship of recognized institutions until they are granted charters. This mentorship lasts for a minimum of 10 years before the mentored institution can award its own certificates.



The meeting convened tertiary education managers and researchers from across the region to discuss strategies for promoting quality tertiary education, with a focus on collaboration, regional integration, and technology.



Prof. Abdulai stressed the necessity of quality assurance in tertiary education delivery, emphasizing accreditation as a fundamental requirement.



He highlighted the potential of collaboration, regional integration, and technology to enhance educational standards.



In a keynote address, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admission Board of Nigeria, called for structural reforms in African tertiary education to address challenges and improve quality and access.



Prof. Oloyede emphasized the need for policies supporting financial aid and research in tertiary institutions.



Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, warned against counterfeit certificates and affirmed the university's commitment to producing high-quality graduates.