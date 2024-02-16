GUTA urges Dr. Amin Adam to prioritise relief policies

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is urging the incoming Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin, to prioritise implementing policies that will provide relief to the Ghanaian people.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, stated that they expect the change in leadership to bring much-needed respite to the business community and the general public.



For years, GUTA has been advocating for the government to implement measures that will reduce the cost of doing business in the country.



Dr Obeng emphasised the need for intentional policies that will harmonise tax systems, decrease the cost of goods clearance at the port, and boost production.



These policies should be implemented together with measures that will reduce inflation, stabilise the currency, and lower lending rates.



Dr Obeng further stated that the government already has policies in place, and their main concern is how the new Finance Minister will execute the state's policy to have a positive impact on the Ghanaian people.



He expressed optimism that doing so will bring relief to businesses and consumers.



Additionally, the government will benefit from the taxes that people pay.



This call has become necessary because the benefits of macroeconomic gains from the implementation of a US$3 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have yet to be reflected in the lives of Ghanaians.