GUTA voices concern over impact of power outages on businesses, demands action

General News of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has spoken out about the detrimental effects of ongoing power outages on businesses, describing the situation as overwhelming and affecting every aspect of productivity in the country, including agriculture, trade, and industry.



GUTA emphasized the challenges faced by manufacturers in maintaining production schedules and planning for their workers due to the inconsistent power supply, which also adds to production costs and worsens living conditions.



In a statement, GUTA highlighted the plight of various businesses, including traders, shop owners, wholesalers, tailors, and artisans, who are all experiencing setbacks as a result of the 'Dumsor' phenomenon.



They expressed concern about the impact on the economy and the difficulties faced by businesses in coping with the situation.



"We demand to know the following from ECG: 1. What is/are the real cause of the erratic power outages in the country? 2. What efforts are being made to fix it?; and 3. At what timeline?" the statement read.



GUTA also called on ECG to provide a timetable for the power outages to enable businesses to plan their activities better.



The union expressed concern about the safety and security risks posed by the use of generators during power outages, calling it a dangerous practice that needs to be addressed urgently.



"We express our solidarity with all those affected by this avoidable 'dumsor' crisis and call for urgent action by the government to alleviate the hardship we are going through, especially the business community," the statement concluded.



GUTA urged the government to take swift action to resolve the power crisis and ensure the stability and growth of businesses in Ghana.