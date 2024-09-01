GWC apologises to customers in Cape Coast for erratic water supply situation

Regional News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: 3news

Ghana Water Limited in the Central Region has apologized to customers in Cape Coast, Elmina, and nearby communities for recent water supply challenges.



In a press release, the company explained that illegal mining, or "galamsey," has severely polluted the Pra River, reducing water intake at the Sekyere Hemang Treatment Plant.



The plant now operates at just a quarter of its capacity, causing significant disruptions.



The company urged the public to help combat illegal mining to restore water quality and ensure a reliable supply, especially during the festive period.