GWCL switches to polymer as alum becomes ineffective to treat polluted Pra River

Source: TIG Post

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Central Region has switched from using aluminum sulfate to a more expensive chemical, polyelectrolyte, to treat water from the heavily polluted Pra River.



The pollution, caused by illegal mining, made the previous treatment method ineffective.



This switch has significantly increased the company's costs.



Videos circulating online show the river’s severe contamination, posing risks to public health as the water is being used for irrigation.



Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the pollution, highlighting the ongoing threat to clean water for local communities.