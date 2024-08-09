Ga Central Assembly's former PM accused of misusing health facility

Politics of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

George Nana Adu-Darko, former Presiding Member of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, is accused of misappropriating the Olebu Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for personal use.



Raphael Apetorgbor of the NDC alleges that the facility, intended for community healthcare, has been used as accommodation for two NPP-affiliated families since 2017.



Apetorgbor calls for an investigation into the matter, citing the deprivation of essential services for locals.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Ambrose Tsegah, defended the facility's condition but did not address the specific allegations.



The debate was further marred by a language dispute, with NPP candidate Emmanuel Tobbin refusing to participate unless it was conducted in Twi.