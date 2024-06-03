You are here: HomeNews2024 06 03Article 1945667

Ga Central roads, drains under construction

Ambrose Edward Tsegah Ambrose Edward Tsegah

Ambrose Edward Tsegah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga Central Municipality in Greater Accra, has assured residents of ongoing efforts to address flooding.

The assembly has initiated several road and drain projects, totaling 11.7 kilometers, to mitigate flooding in areas like Olebu, Lomnava, Alhaji, and Kwashiebu.

Additional contractors will undertake more projects.

Tsegah highlights progress in projects like the Fan Milk junction to Amamole and expresses confidence in improving road networks.

He urges support for the government's initiatives and praises Vice President Bawumia's potential to continue and complete ongoing projects. The assembly also received drones to monitor and prosecute littering.

