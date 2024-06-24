Ga Mantse launches Homowo clean-up campaign: All Shops to close on July 2

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has initiated the Homowo Clean-up exercise, mandating that all shops remain closed on the day of the event, Graphic Online reports.



Announcing the campaign at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Friday, June 21, 2024, he called for full participation from local groups and businesses.



Set to begin on July 2,



Read full articlethe month-long campaign, themed “Let’s Keep Accra Clean,” aims to enhance waste management, improve environmental hygiene, and foster community responsibility. This initiative, a collaboration between the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and various government agencies, will span all 25 local government areas in the Greater Accra Region.



Activities will include household registration for waste collection, waste management education, and enforcement of sanitation bylaws. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II emphasized that the clean-up should not be politicized and urged compliance with sanitation laws.



The campaign will feature sanitation competitions among schools, communities, and markets, with awards to encourage participation. Government officials have pledged their support to ensure the initiative's success.