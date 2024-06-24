You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953362

Ga Mantse launches Homowo clean-up campaign: All Shops to close on July 2

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has initiated the Homowo Clean-up exercise, mandating that all shops remain closed on the day of the event, Graphic Online reports.

Announcing the campaign at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Friday, June 21, 2024, he called for full participation from local groups and businesses.

Set to begin on July 2,

