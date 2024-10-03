Ga Mantse to grace UK Homowo Festival on October 26

Diasporia News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: GNA

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, will lead a delegation to London on October 26 for the 2024 Grand Hɔmɔwɔ UK Festival.



The event aims to unite the GaDangme community and support initiatives to alleviate hunger, aligning with the UN’s Zero Hunger goal.



Dr. Naa Affipong Tsotsoo Soyoo, President of GaDangbe UK and Ireland, highlighted that the festival is not just a cultural celebration but a movement to showcase African heritage.



Activities include a business forum, the launch of the Ga Mantse Foundation at the House of Lords, and a special reception at the House of Commons.