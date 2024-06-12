Ga Mantse visits Makola Market; Leads campaign to make Accra cleanest city in Africa

General News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: ama.gov.gh

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has visited the Makola Market in Accra to promote improving sanitation in the city.



He emphasized collective responsibility and commitment to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



The visit was part of a broader initiative involving the Regional Coordinating Council, the Mayor of Accra, and traditional chiefs.



The campaign aims to improve waste management and will begin in July, engaging market groups, drivers, and station workers.



The Ga Mantse called for diligence and resilience, promising to work tirelessly towards achieving the desired standards of cleanliness.