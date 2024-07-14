Ga Mantse warns of sanctions for sanitation violators in Accra

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: GNA

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has praised participants in Accra's Homowo clean-up exercise, expressing satisfaction with the clean streets of the Central Business District (CBD).



During an inspection tour with senior Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) officers and Asafoatsemei, he visited areas like Rawlings Park and Makola.



This clean-up marks the first phase of a one-month initiative involving the Ga Mantse, government agencies, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



The Ga Mantse pledged to sustain the effort post-Homowo, warned of sanitation law enforcement, and urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and ensure a peaceful election on December 7.