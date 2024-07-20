You are here: HomeNews2024 07 20Article 1961756

Regional News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ga State urged to unite for development

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Homowo celebrations, he stressed the importance of love Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Homowo celebrations, he stressed the importance of love

Nii Asere Boi VII, the Asere Mantse, has called on the Ga State to use the Homowo festival as an opportunity to foster unity and peace.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Homowo celebrations, he stressed the importance of love, forgiveness, and peaceful coexistence for progress in the Ga State and the nation.

He urged the community to maintain peace throughout the festival and the upcoming elections.

The festival, which starts on July 27, 2024, celebrates the triumph over hunger and will feature cultural displays and a focus on uniting Asere.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment