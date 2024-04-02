Ga priest's relationship with underage girl a betrothal, not marriage – GaDangme Council clarifies

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

GaDangme Council Clarifies Controversial Relationship Between Traditional Priest and 12-Year-Old Girl



The GaDangme Council has stepped forward to clarify the nature of the relationship between a traditional Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl, asserting that it is a betrothal and not a marriage.



Following widespread criticism sparked by a viral video depicting the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, engaging in a ceremonial event with the young girl, Naa Okromo, the Council has addressed the issue.



The traditional ceremony, which drew attention, occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua, sparking debates and concerns about child marriage.



Gborbu Wulomo defended his actions by clarifying that the betrothal did not entail the expectation of marital duties from the girl.



In a statement released on Monday, April 1, and signed by its President, Ayikoi Otoo, the GaDangme Council emphasized that the distinction between betrothal and marriage alters the legal implications of the relationship.



"The Council has engaged the Gborbu Wulomɔ himself and some of his elders and it is important to clarify that the traditional ruler has stated that the relationship with the underage girl is a betrothal and not a marriage. This distinction to us has altered the legal implications," the statement indicated.



Part of the statement also indicated that "Further probing has however revealed that instead of a traditional betrothal the MCs who are known during such occasions to exaggerate issues in order to create laughter and liven up the occasion misled everybody present as well as the entire community to believe that what was happening was a traditional wedding."



While acknowledging that betrothal may involve underage individuals, the Council stressed that it does not justify engaging in a sexual relationship with a child, which could jeopardize her education and health.



The Council urged Gborbu Wulomo to address the public's concerns surrounding the betrothal, prioritize the girl's well-being and rights, and ensure that her education remains unaffected.



Furthermore, the Council emphasized the importance of parental vigilance in safeguarding the girl's rights and ensuring she continues to enjoy her childhood, despite the cultural customs surrounding the betrothal.



Below is the statement from the GaDangme Council:







