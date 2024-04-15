GaDangme Council condemns Ghana Navy's use of live ammunition, calls for accountability

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The GaDangme Council has expressed strong condemnation for the Ghana Navy's use of live ammunition during a clash with Tema youth at a procession for the Kpejoo Festival, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals.



The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024, when a misunderstanding arose between the youth and Navy personnel upon their arrival at the Eastern Naval Command.



Reportedly, during the altercation, a Navy vehicle was destroyed, and two individuals were fatally shot.



In a statement signed by President Ayikoi Otoo, the council denounced the military's actions as a severe violation of human rights and an abuse of power.



Highlighting a previous incident in 2023 where two fishermen lost their lives, the council criticized the military's use of excessive force, citing it as indicative of a larger issue of impunity and lack of accountability within the security forces.



The council emphasized the need for accountability and urged for measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.