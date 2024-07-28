Gabby Nketiah is dead

General News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Nana Ambassador Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah, the esteemed Sompahene of Duayaw Nkwanta, passed away at 80 on June 22, 2024, at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.



He leaves behind his wife and five children.



Nana Nketiah's distinguished career included roles as a Senior Aide to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ghana's Ambassador to South Korea, and founder of Ganiva Limited.



His contributions to Ghana extended to the military, music, and politics, where he served as a soldier and led the "Avengers" band.



He also ran for political office, partnering with Ivor Greenstreet in the 2016 presidential election.