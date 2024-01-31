Gabby Otchere-Darko expresses disappointment over NPP's communication on achievements

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has voiced his disappointment with the party's perceived failure to effectively showcase its accomplishments in recent years.



Despite acknowledging the existing economic challenges, Otchere-Darko emphasised that the government has made substantial progress in managing the nation's affairs. However, he described the party's communication deficiencies as a significant letdown.



“But I get somehow frustrated by the narratives, and a big disappointment I have, is with the NPP itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, its a major disappointment,” he said in an interview on Asaase Breakfast Show.



Mr. Otchere-Darko also highlighted the impact of the 2022 crisis, acknowledging the widespread adversity that affected various sectors, including banks, retailers, and manufacturers.



“You know when there are crisis, there are people who benefit from crisis but I don’t know who benefitted from the crisis of 2022. The Banks suffered, retailers suffered, manufacturers suffered, I mean it was everywhere,” he noted.