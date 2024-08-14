You are here: HomeNews2024 08 14Article 1969910

Gabby Otchere Darko’s lies led to removal of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Eugene Boakye Antwi

Eugene Boakye Antwi Eugene Boakye Antwi

Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Subin, has accused Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of orchestrating the removal of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from his role as Majority Leader.

Antwi claims Otchere-Darko, whom he referred to as "Ghana's Prime Minister," spread lies suggesting that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was behind the push to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Antwi stated that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had no involvement in the calls for Ofori-Atta's removal and described Otchere-Darko as a liar who manipulated the situation, ultimately leading to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's ousting.

