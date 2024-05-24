You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1942079

Politics of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Gabby advocates for Media to feature ‘voices that make sense’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed concern over the quality of news in Ghana, describing much of it as "garbage."

In a social media post on May 24, 2024, he emphasized the importance of amplifying sensible voices, even if the truth is sometimes uncomfortable.

Otchere-Darko stressed that while one cannot switch off Ghanaian news, it is crucial to ensure that meaningful perspectives are heard amid the noise.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment