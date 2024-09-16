Galamsey: Address Ghanaians on environmental crisis – Minority tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, known as galamsey.



In a statement issued on 15 September 2024, Alhassan Suhuyini, Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, urged the president to outline the government's strategy to tackle the crisis.



The Minority expressed concern over the ongoing destruction of water bodies, farmlands, and forests, and emphasized the need for decisive action.



They warned of severe consequences, including food insecurity and health risks, if the issue is not addressed urgently.